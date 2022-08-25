Top Myths About Infrared Saunas Explained

If you’re planning to buy infrared saunas Auckland, you probably have some concerns about what it will do to your body and whether or not it will be worth the investment.

While there are plenty of reasons to invest in an infrared sauna, such as the numerous health benefits, there are also some misconceptions about how infrared saunas work and whether or not they’re safe to use.

This article discusses the top myths about infrared saunas that you might be worried about, so you can make an informed decision when buying one.

All infrared saunas are the same.

One of the most common infrared saunas Auckland myths is that all units are the same.

While it’s true that all infrared saunas use the same type of heat, there are actually a few different types of infrared saunas on the market. Each has its own unique benefits and features.

Traditional saunas are better than infrared saunas.

This is one of the most common infrared sauna myths. People believe that because infrared saunas heat your body directly, they must be more intense and therefore better than traditional saunas, which use dry heat to warm the air around you.

However, this isn’t necessarily true. While infrared saunas can heat your body up to three times faster than traditional saunas, they don’t have to be any hotter.

In fact, many people find infrared saunas to be more comfortable because you can control the temperature more precisely.

The hotter, the better.

Most people believe that the hotter the sauna, the better. However, this is not always the case. In fact, infrared saunas work best at a lower temperature than traditional saunas.

The reason for this is that infrared light penetrates the body, heating it from the inside out. This means that you can actually get more benefits from a lower temperature infrared sauna than a higher temperature traditional sauna.

Infrared saunas have high EMF.

One of the most common myths about infrared saunas in Auckland is that they have high EMF levels. However, this is not the case. In fact, infrared saunas emit very low levels of EMF.

Additionally, the FDA has classified infrared saunas as Class II medical devices, which means they are safe for use by the general public.

If you’re not sweating, it’s not working.

If you’re not sweating, it doesn’t mean the infrared sauna isn’t working. In fact, infrared saunas can actually penetrate your skin more deeply than traditional saunas, so you may not feel as hot or sweat as much.

However, this doesn’t mean the infrared sauna isn’t effective. Deep tissue penetration can help improve circulation and detoxification.

Conclusion

An infrared sauna use properly is a great way to relax and detoxify your body, but there are some myths about them that might be holding you back from enjoying all the benefits. Here are the top three myths about infrared saunas debunked.