The Ultimate On-Page SEO Checklist for Boosting Your Rankings in 2022

If you’re looking to improve your website’s search engine ranking, then you need to make sure your on-page SEO in Gold Coast is up to scratch. It can be tough to keep up with the latest trends and changes, but with this ultimate on-page SEO checklist, you’ll be able to optimise your website for success in 2022. So, whether you’re a complete beginner or an experienced pro, make sure you read this article!



What is On-Page SEO?

On-page SEO is the practise of optimising individual web pages in order to rank higher and earn more traffic in search engine results pages. On-page SEO refers to all the techniques that you can use on your website to improve your visibility and organic search traffic, including the content on your pages, the titles and meta descriptions, the formatting and structure of your content, and the way you link to other pages on your site. While off-page SEO is important, on-page SEO is still one of the most important factors in determining your website’s search engine ranking.



What Changed for On-Page SEO in 2021-2022?

On-page SEO is more important than ever if you want your website to rank well in search engines. Here are some of the most significant changes that have taken place in the last year or so:



The focus has shifted from keywords to topics.

As Google continues to evolve, so does its algorithm. However, one thing that has stayed consistent is the importance of on-page SEO. As the focus has shifted from keywords to topics, on-page SEO has become even more important. That’s because on-page SEO helps you target those topics and rank for them. And ranking for the right topics is more important than ever, especially now that voice search is becoming increasingly popular. So, what does on-page SEO entail in 2020? Here’s a comprehensive checklist that will help you boost your rankings in 2022.



Schema markup is more important than ever.

Schema markup is a code you can add to your website to help search engines understand your content. Schema markup is more important than ever because so much search engine traffic comes from voice searches. By adding schema markup to your website, you can help your website rank higher on search engine results pages (SERPs).



You need to optimise your images for SEO.

Optimising your images for SEO is one of the simplest things you can do to improve your website’s ranking. Make sure you’re using high-quality images (at least 640 pixels wide), and include keywords in the file name and Alt Text. You can also use an image compression tool like TinyPNG to reduce the file size without affecting quality.



Voice search is changing the way we search for information.

As voice search continues to grow in popularity, it’s changing how we search for information. With voice search, you can speak into your device and get results that are relevant to you. This is changing how SEOs need to think about content because people are now asking questions differently. You need to make sure your content addresses these kinds of queries if you want to rank well in voice search. This involves considering how people speak, what they’re looking for and how they phrase their questions. You also need to make sure your website is optimised for voice search.



HTTPS is now a ranking factor.

HTTPS is now a ranking factor. If you want to rank your website higher in search engine results pages (SERPs), you need to make sure your site is using HTTPS. The good news is that implementing HTTPS is not difficult, and most website owners can do it themselves. All you need is an SSL certificate and some basic knowledge of setting up your website’s hosting and coding.



How to Optimise Your Webpage for On-Page SEO

When it comes to optimising your website for on-page SEO, there are a few key elements you need to focus on. Your title tags and meta descriptions are some of the most important, as they’re what appears in search engine results pages and help people determine whether your page is relevant to their query. Make sure your title tags are concise and keyword-rich, and your meta descriptions are catchy and enticing. You should also pay attention to your header tags, images, and body copy—all of these play a role in on-page SEO. By following this checklist, you’ll be sure to rank higher in search engine results pages and attract more traffic to your site.



Conclusion:

On-page SEO was more important than ever in 2021-2022. If you want to stay ahead of the competition, ensure you’re following the latest trends and optimising your webpage for on-page SEO. This checklist will help you do just that to boost your rankings and see improved website traffic. If you’re in doubt about how to get started, engage with SEO in Gold Coast experts today!