Is Silvertop Ash the Best Timber for Decking?

Silvertop ash has long been known as one of the best timbers in the world found among the timber supplies in Melbourne, whether you’re looking to build a deck or some other kind of structure out of it.

It holds up well against weathering, and its resistance to damage makes it ideal if you’re looking to create something that will last you many years down the road. But what exactly makes silvertop ash so great, and why are more and more people choosing this timber over others when they want to build an outdoor structure?

Is Silvertop ash sustainable?

Sometimes, a quick Google search will not provide a clear answer to any given question.

For example, I wanted to know if silvertop ash is sustainable. After some digging around, I found out that it does, in fact, meet several key qualifications for being sustainable.

This includes low wood density and susceptibility to insect infestation, but what does this all mean? While this isn’t typically great news for timber supplies Melbourne, its traits can be used in harvesting, which will make sure it’s used as sustainably as possible. Plus, you never know where it might end up.

Is Silvertop ash termite resistant?

Silvertop Ash Decking in Melbourne is not termite resistant. Termites are destructive to both timber and wood, and the type of wood that can provide the best protection from them is Black Wattle.

Timber supplies will always be a key consideration when building decks because these pests can cause extensive damage to your home. When searching for timber supplies Melbourne, it’s important to bear in mind where your nearest supplier is before you make any commitments.

Suppliers with knowledgeable staff can also offer sound advice on what they stock – which may be an additional consideration in your decking timber supply needs.

Is Silvertop Ash good for outside?

For silvertop ash to be used outdoors, the wood must have no more than 3% total moisture content and should not have any large or elongated cracks or decay.

Some of the other drawbacks include its tendency to rot in wet environments, grow a mould-causing fungus on one side of the tree (decay is necessary for growing mushrooms), as well as its slow growth rate of 2-4 inches in diameter annually. These factors also create longer drying times and uneven consistency of colour.

Additionally, Silvertop Ash Decking Melbourne will rarely last more than 20 years without signs of deterioration. Other disadvantages are that it has a relatively small maximum height (110 feet) and is not often found near where homes are built due to it being too expensive compared to most other species.

Conclusion

When it comes to choosing timber for a deck, there are a number of different options that are available.

Here are just some of the things you should consider before deciding on your final material. You will also want to look at your budget and whether or not you have someone who has experienced building decks, as this will help reduce mistakes and can help speed up construction. In conclusion, silver top ash would be an excellent choice for use in decking projects!