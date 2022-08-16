Orange Pages Orange Pages
Hypnotherapy: Surprising Health Benefits You Didn’t Know About

Hypnotherapy has been around in one form or another since ancient times, and people have been using it to treat physical and mental problems ever since. But how well does it really work? And what health benefits can you really expect from hypnotherapy Melbourne? These are important questions, so here’s everything you need to know about the surprising health benefits of hypnotherapy.

Stress reduction

It’s no secret that stress can take a toll on our health, both mentally and physically. But did you know that hypnotherapy can be an effective way to reduce stress? Studies have shown that hypnosis can help lower blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol levels (the stress hormone). And it doesn’t just stop there! Hypnotherapy has also been shown to boost immunity, improve sleep, and increase energy levels.

Better sleep quality

Do you often find yourself tossing and turning at night, struggling to get a good night’s sleep? If so, you’re not alone. According to the National Sleep Foundation, 60% of adults report having sleep problems at least a few nights per week.

Improved mental health

Who knew that being hypnotized could do more than just make you feel relaxed? It turns out that hypnotherapy Melbourne can have a number of surprising health benefits, including improved mental health.

Control over addiction

Hypnotherapy can help people struggling with addiction in a number of ways. First, it can help to break the cycle of addiction by teaching people healthy coping mechanisms and how to deal with triggers. Second, hypnotherapy can help to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. And finally, hypnotherapy can help people reconnect with their goals and values, providing a sense of purpose and motivation to stay sober.

Enhanced self-awareness

If you’re pregnant and looking for a way to ease the stress and pain of childbirth, hypnotherapy may be for you. Studies have shown that women who receive hypnosis during childbirth report less pain and anxiety during labour and delivery. In fact, some women say they don’t feel any pain at all! Hypnosis can also help you to remain calm and focused during childbirth, which can help the delivery go more smoothly. If you’re interested in trying hypnosis, talk to your doctor or midwife about finding a qualified practitioner in your area.

Natural anti-depressant

Most people know that hypnotherapy can be used for things like relaxation and stress relief, but did you know that it can also be used as a natural anti-depressant? That’s right; hypnotherapy can help to relieve symptoms of depression without the use of medication.

Relaxation and peace of mind

  1. Most people think of hypnotherapy Melbourne as a way to relax and ease stress. And while it definitely can be used for that purpose, there are also a number of surprising health benefits that you may not be aware of.
  2. For example, hypnotherapy has been shown to be effective in treating pain. In one study, patients who underwent hypnosis prior to surgery reported less pain and anxiety afterwards than those who did not receive hypnosis.
  3. Hypnosis has also been shown to be helpful in treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). In one study, patients who received hypnosis had significantly less abdominal pain and bloating than those who did not receive hypnosis.
