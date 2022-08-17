Why You Can’t Optimize for Multiple Keywords on One Page

A common misconception in search engine optimization (SEO) is that you can optimize your page so that it ranks high for lots of different keywords on the same page. Search engines, however, only allow you to optimize your page so that it ranks high for one specific keyword phrase. This is where SEO Agency Sharjah suggest that when you’re about to start an SEO campaign for your new website, you may be tempted to list every single keyword that you want to rank for on the page, thinking that this will help you achieve your goals faster and easier. But there’s no point in doing this – you can’t optimize for lots of different keywords on a single page, and here’s why:…

Keyword cannibalization

If you’re optimizing a page for multiple keywords, you might end up with what’s called keyword cannibalization. This is when two or more of your keywords compete with each other for ranking real estate on a single page.

Not only does this mean that your efforts are diluted, but it can also lead to confusion for both search engines and users. In short, it’s best to focus on one keyword per page. However, if you want to rank for multiple keywords, it’s important to plan them out carefully.

Crawl budget

Your website’s crawl budget is the number of times a search engine spider can visit your site in a given period of time. If you try to optimize for too many keywords on one page, you could end up using too much of your crawl budget and not getting the results you want.

So it's important to focus on a few key phrases per page and make sure your content is relevant to those phrases.

User experience

The main reason you can't optimize for multiple keywords on one page is that it would result in a poor user experience. Imagine if you were looking for information on SEO and landed on a page that was trying to rank for both SEO and SEO Agency.

The chances are that the page would be full of keyword stuffing and other SEO tactics that would make it difficult to read and find the information you’re looking for.

Not to mention, Google penalizes pages that stuff keywords in an attempt to manipulate the search rankings. So, not only would optimizing for multiple keywords result in a poor user experience, but it could also hurt your website’s chances of ranking well in search results.

Duplicate content issues

So how do you avoid keyword cannibalization? First, make sure you have a solid keyword research strategy. Once you know which keywords you want to target, create separate pages optimized for each one. That way, you can avoid any duplicate content issues and give each keyword the attention it deserves.

Conclusion

If you’re new to SEO, you may be wondering why you can’t just optimize your website’s pages for multiple keywords. After all, doesn’t more traffic mean more business? Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.