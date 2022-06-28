Harmful Impact of Heat Waves on Children’s Health

The summer season has arrived and the first heat wave of this season is already here. It’s time to take out those sunglasses, shorts, skirts and sunscreens. However, if you have children at home then make sure to keep a check on them as the temperature can be unbearable for small kids. While it may seem fun to play in the sun with your friends but you should know that heat waves can be fatal if not taken care of properly. Here are a few things you should keep in mind while taking care of children during this hot weather:

Heat waves can be fatal to children and old people who have a low immunity system. Children are more prone to heat waves than adults, because they absorb more heat when exercising. In addition, their body composition differs from that of adults; an adult’s body is typically 1/3 fat, whereas a child’s is about 50% fat. This means that less water circulates in the body of a child compared to an adult during exercise and therefore there is less evaporation from skin pores.

When children participate in physical activity under hot conditions for long periods of time (e.g., sports activities), they may become dehydrated faster than adults due to their higher rate of sweat loss per pound of body weight compared with older people because their surface area-to-volume ratio is larger than that of adults or older people.

If your child starts showing symptoms of dehydration, make sure you call a medical clinic near werribee immediately.

Sluggishness or fatigue

Dry mouth and skin

No tears when crying

Smaller than usual amounts of urine passed per diaper change, or darker than normal urine color.

Heat waves can cause rashes, exhaustion and other health problems if precautions are not taken. The best thing is to stay indoors during this time as the temperature outside is unbearable for most people. You can take a cool shower, drink lots of water, and keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

The best way to avoid heat waves is by taking some precautions before they happen. One of them is by wearing clothes that protect you from the sun and also applying sunscreen on your body before stepping out into the sun.

If you are going out on an adventure with your kids or pets then make sure that they have enough drinking water with them so that they don’t get dehydrated during their journey.

Conclusion:

We can’t stress enough the importance of staying hydrated. Make sure your child is drinking plenty of water and avoiding the sun. If you notice any symptoms, it’s best to seek medical clinic near werribee immediately. The summer months are usually when most heat related illnesses occur, so let’s take extra care this season!

Hope you found the blog useful and informative to take care of your loved ones and take nessecary preventive measures for the summer.