Everything You Need to Know About Terrey Hills Physio

Finding the right physiotherapist can be difficult, especially when you’re faced with all of the options available to you in the Terrey Hills area. The best way to ensure that you find the right physio is to do your research ahead of time and make sure that you ask your friends, family and co-workers about their experiences with local physiotherapists.

Hopefully, by the end of this article, you’ll have all of the information you need to know about Terrey Hills Physio to make an informed decision about which ones are best for you!

Specialty

There are two main types of physiotherapists in Australia, podiatrists and sports physios. The difference between a podiatrist and a sports physio can be hard to spot from an external perspective, but knowing which one you want should make your decision easier. Podiatrists specialize in foot injuries or conditions, and you should head to one if you have any problems with your feet or toes. The name may seem strange at first, but they’re basically orthopaedic doctors who just treat different areas of your body. Sports physios, on the other hand, work with elite athletes and treat common issues like sports injuries as well as performance-based problems.

Clinical experience

Every physical therapist working at Terrey Hills Physiotherapy is a graduate of an accredited physiotherapy program. These graduates have then completed over 3,000 hours of clinical experience in a variety of hospital, private practice and home care settings before they can begin working independently.

By ensuring that every physio has had sufficient clinical experience prior to becoming licensed and practicing independently, we strive to deliver an unparalleled level of patient care.

Approach

People see physiotherapists for a variety of reasons, from chronic back pain to mobility issues that get in their way. Even if you’re unsure about whether you need physiotherapy, there are some symptoms that point strongly in that direction: persistent soreness, a noticeable decrease in your range of motion and ongoing pain. These may sound like things anyone would want to avoid, but sometimes they’re unavoidable.

Treatment options

You can get treatment for sports injuries, post-operative rehabilitation and orthopaedic conditions. Many of these things can be treated in under an hour, while others may take longer to get better. Your Terrey Hills physio will work with you to find a treatment plan that is tailored to your specific needs.

If surgery is required, they will ensure that it goes as smoothly as possible so that you can recover faster. They also offer exercise programs for people who have been told by their doctor that they need exercise therapy or who want to prevent future injuries from occurring.

Services

Here at [insert practice name], we offer a range of rehabilitation services, all tailored to fit your specific needs.