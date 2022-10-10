When should I consider replacing my double-glazed windows?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of when you should replace your Double Glazing Windows. Every home is different, and every climate is different. The good news is that there are some very easy ways to check if it’s time for new windows.

Noticing Leaking

If you notice watermarks on the walls or wet patches on window sills and ledges, then it is likely that either condensation is occurring within the home or there’s a leak in your windows. You should also check for damp patches inside the home and see if there are any areas where condensation is present.

You can do this by using a sponge to wipe off the dirt from the window frame and remove any traces of this dirt from your sponge before placing it against any part of the windowpanes.

If you see moisture forming on both sides of each pane of glass, then this means that there are leaks in these particular panes – however, if there isn’t any moisture forming, then you can be sure that there aren’t any leaks in those particular panes at least!

Condensation

Condensation is a common problem with double-glazing windows. Condensation can be caused by a number of factors, including:

cold air passing through the window

poor ventilation, high humidity and poor insulation.

Condensation can cause a number of problems with your window, including misting on the inside of your windows. This may make them difficult to see through and could lead to people walking into other objects in the room.

As well as this, condensation can cause the glass to become misty and foggy.

Have Chips or Cracks in the Glass

If you can see daylight through your Double-Glazing Windows, it’s time for a replacement. The same goes for chips and cracks in the glass – even if they’re small.

These problems have been known to spread, causing big gaps between the panes that can lead to condensation issues and leaks.

If you’re worried about noise coming from outside, it’s probably time for a replacement. If you can hear the traffic or your neighbours talking through the windows, it could be that they’re old and need replacing.

Draughts

If your home is draughty, it means that cold air is being sucked in and warm air is escaping through gaps in the window frames. This can be a problem if you’re living in a temperate climate or paying for your heating bill. You’ll also be losing money on your energy bills as well.

Draughts are annoying because they make it harder to stay warm during winter and cool during summer. At worst, they can cause condensation and mould to grow inside your house, which will damage your property over time.

Draughts can also be caused by faulty seals on double-glazed windows (where two panes of glass meet), loose window frames or poor installation.

Conclusion

If you are thinking of replacing your Double-Glazing Windows, it’s best to get them replaced as soon as possible. This way, your home can be protected from the cold weather and allow you to save money by using fewer heating bills.