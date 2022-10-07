How To Get Your Pergola Ready For Bad Weather?

We all know that a pergola is a great way to add extra space and shade to your home. But you might not know about the benefits of properly maintaining it once it’s been installed. A well-maintained Adelaide Pergolas will last longer and protect you from harsh weather conditions like rainstorms, snow, or high winds.

In this article we’ll show you how to prepare your pergola for bad weather so it will last longer and look better!

Waterproof your deck

If you want to keep your Adelaide Pergolas looking nice, there are several things you can do.

Waterproofing your deck: Apply a waterproofing product to the joints of your pergola and then sealant it. This will prevent water damage on rainy days and also help protect against stains from dirt and grime that may build up over time while sitting out in the sun.

Applying a stain: Staining your pergola will make it look great while also making it last longer by creating a protective layer against sun damage. You can choose from many different colors so that you get exactly what you want for an aesthetic touch!

Seal gaps

Once you’ve cleaned and dried your pergola, you should seal the gaps to prevent water from getting in. The best way to do this is with a silicone sealant that can be applied using a brush.

The gaps between posts and railings are most important since they allow water to seep through the pergola and could eventually cause rot or mould damage.

Apply the silicone around these areas until they are well-covered, then smooth it out with an old credit card or piece of cardboard to ensure an even thickness across all surfaces.

If any gaps remain after applying silicone sealant, apply another layer or two until they are filled in completely.

Clean gutters and downpipes

Clean your gutters and downpipes regularly to prevent clogs and blockages

Check downpipes for blockages

If you have a roof that slopes, you may need to clean your gutters more often as they will collect water much faster than those with straight edges

Regular maintenance will extend the life of your pergola in bad weather conditions.

Pergola maintenance is key to prolonging the lifespan of your pergola. A regular maintenance routine will ensure that your Adelaide Pergolas is properly waterproofed, sealed and cleaned.

Pergolas are exposed to extreme weather conditions and require regular waterproofing to protect them from the elements and a general clean. If you want your pergola to last for years without needing extensive restoration work, consider carrying out these tasks on a monthly basis:

Conclusion

All in all, the prep work for bad weather is not hard to do. It just requires a bit of time and attention. Once you have done it, you’ll be more confident that your Adelaide Pergolas will stand up to whatever mother nature throws at it!