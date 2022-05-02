Ways To Protect Your Water Pipelines From Burst Pipe Damage

Burst pipes have been responsible for numerous problems. If it’s not leaking, it’s ruining your property or livelihood. Here are five ways to protect your water supply from burst pipes.

Ways To Protect Your Water Pipelines From Damage

1. Have a plan in place for emergency response

When it comes to protecting our water pipelines, one of the most important things we can do is have a plan for emergency response. This means having a detailed understanding of what to do in the event of a pipeline rupture.

Secondary containment systems (SCS) can help to prevent pipeline bursts from devastating areas downstream. SCS systems are designed to catch and trap wastewater before it can contaminate water resources or cause environmental damage. By using SCS, we can reduce the potential for groundwater contamination and environmental harm from pipeline breaches.

2. Install protective barriers

Another way to protect our water pipelines from burst pipe damage is to install protective barriers. Barriers can be made out of different materials, including metal, plastic, and concrete. Barrier systems can help to protect pipelines from objects that could break off during an accident, such as tree limbs and other debris.

3. Train employees in emergency response procedures

Employees must know how to respond in case of a pipeline rupture. Training will ensure that they are able to understand and follow instructions quickly during an emergency.

What’s Causing The Damage?

One of the most common causes of burst pipe damage is freezing water. During cold weather, water pipes can become brittle and break due to the weight of the ice. Mould and fungus can also cause water pipes to rot. The expanding gas or liquid inside the pipe may cause it to burst.

Other causes of burst pipe damage include heavy rainfall, earthquakes, and floods. When these events happen, the pressure from the water rushing through the pipelines exceeds the strength of the pipeline materials. This can cause pipes to burst or buckle.

How To Prevent Additional Damage in the Future?

One way to protect your water pipelines from burst pipe damage is to put in place preventative measures today. By doing this, you can avoid any additional damage in the future. Preventative measures can include things like having a system in place to detect and alert you if there is a leak, installing valves that close automatically when they detect a leak and making sure that your pipes are properly installed and anchored.

Another way to protect your water pipelines from burst pipe damage is to have a contractor install an emergency water shut-off valve at your water treatment plant. This valve will allow you to shut down all of the water supply to your plant in the event of a leak. This will help to prevent any further damage to your pipeline and the surrounding area.

Conclusion:

