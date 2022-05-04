The Five Minute Guide to Giving Your Car a Spic and Span Exterior

It’s that time of year again when the leaves are changing and the air is getting crisper. Fall is in the air, and with it, the desire to do some Fall cleaning. This year, don’t forget about your car! Giving a good Car Exterior will not only make it look nicer, but it will also help protect it from the winter weather. In just five minutes, you can have your car looking as good as new. Here’s how.

How often should you wash your car?

It’s a common debate: how often do you really need to wash your car? Many people say once a week is excessive, while others think once every two or three months isn’t enough. The answer? It depends on your environment and how much you drive. If you live in a dusty area or your car is constantly covered in mud, you’ll need to wash it more often. On the other hand, if you live in a city and only drive to and from work, once every two or three months may be sufficient.

What are the best tools to use?

The best tools to clean your car’s exterior are a bucket, hose, soft brush, car soap, and towel. First, fill your bucket with water and add a few squirts of car soap. Wet your car and start car washing from the top, using a circular motion. Rinse the suds off with the hose and use a soft brush to clean the wheels, bumpers, and grille. Finish by drying the car off with a towel.

What are the best products to use?

To clean your car’s exterior, you’ll need a few items: a bucket, water, a hose, a car wash, car wax, and a chamois. The best way to go about it is to start with the wheels and work your way inwards. Wet the car down and start with the soap. Work up a good lather and use the hose to rinse it off. Waxing your car every few months is a good way to protect the finish and keep it looking shiny.

How to wash your car properly? Rinse your car off with a hose. This will help get most of the dirt and dust off the surface. Fill a bucket with soapy water and get to work on the dirty spots. Be sure to use a car-specific soap, as other household soaps can strip the wax finish from your car’s paint job. Use a soft cloth to wipe the car clean. Start at the top and work your way down, using circular motions. Rinse off the car again, then dry it off with a soft towel.

How to dry your car?

Wiping your car down with a cloth is the fastest and easiest way to dry it. You can also use a squeegee to get rid of any excess water. Make sure to start at the top and work your way down, and be especially careful around the edges of the car. Don’t forget to clean the windows and the mirrors—a little glass cleaner and a soft cloth should do the trick. Finally, give the tires a quick once-over with a brush or some rubber gloves to remove any dirt or debris.

Conclusion:

Your car is an important investment, and it’s important to keep it looking its best. A clean car exterior can make a huge difference in your driving experience, not to mention your car’s overall lifespan. Follow these simple steps to achieve a spic and span exterior for your car in just five minutes!