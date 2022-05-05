How to Install a Screw Pile Foundation: The Ultimate Guide

A screw pile installation is one of the most common types of pile foundations. These foundations are primarily used for building houses, commercial buildings, and other types of structures. They are relatively easy to install and can be completed in a day or two with the help of a team. However, installing a screw pile foundation is not without its challenges. If you are wondering how to install a screw pile foundation, this article is for you. It provides you with all the necessary information and tips you need to successfully install one. Keep reading to learn more about this topic.

What Is a Screw Pile Foundation?

A screw pile foundation is a type of foundation that is typically used for buildings. The installation process includes installing steel beams that are typically about 2 meters long. These beams are then screwed into the ground with a hydraulic screw driver.

Benefits of a Screw Pile Foundation

The screw pile installation offers many benefits. It is a relatively inexpensive option for building a home, and it’s cheaper than employing contractors to do the work. The screw pile foundation is also environmentally friendly as it does not require much digging to install. Another benefit of the screw pile foundation is that it can be installed in different types of soil. For example, if you are installing a house in the forest, you will need to use an alternative form of foundation because there is not enough soil available.

So, using a screw pile foundation would be ideal here since it only requires soft ground. These foundations are also great for areas with high water tables or wetlands because they are elevated above ground level and do not require any excavation below the surface of the ground. Although this type of foundation can be used in different types of soil, this does not mean that installation will always be successful. There are certain conditions that must be met to ensure installation is successful. This article provides tips on how to ensure this happens successfully every time.

How a Screw Pile Foundation Works?

The screw pile foundation is a concrete, metal or wood sheet pile that has a helical-cut thread or spiral groove on one side. They are generally installed in pairs and pulled up to the desired height. The weight of the structure is then transferred onto these piles and they act as a support for the entire building. Screw piles can be used either alone or in combination with other types of foundations such as a basement, raft, mat slab, footings, or spread footing.

How to Install a Screw Pile Foundation?

Screw pile foundation installation challenges

A screw pile foundation installation presents a few challenges you should be aware of before you start. The first, and most obvious challenge is the soil type. Screw piles need to be installed in high-bearing capacity soils like clay or sand. If your soil type is more challenging like rocky or heavy, then you’ll have to hire a professional who has experience with those types of soils. Another challenge you may face is getting the right equipment for the job. Plus, if you live in an area where there’s plenty of snow in winter months, snow removal services might also be necessary and will add to your final cost estimate.

Lastly, you’ll want to hire a professional contractor who has had experience installing these foundations because there are some specific procedures that must be followed when installing them (i.e., they must be installed at least two feet below grade). If not followed correctly, this could lead to serious structural problems as well as other issues down the line (i.e., leakage).

Conclusion:

Get the most out of your land by installing a screw pile installation. It’s the most cost-effective, long-term and environmentally friendly way to build a home on a sloping or unstable site. If you’re considering installing a screw pile foundation, these steps will help you get started.