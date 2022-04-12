Is there a Google Doodle every day?

If you have been a fan of google doodle, then you must be wondering whether there’s a google doodle every day. The fact remains that Google did previously change Google doodle on a daily basis. They rarely changed this but today, this is common and they usually change the Google Doodle on a daily basis. Before we delve any deeper, we must understand what a Google Doodle is.

What is a Google Doodle?

Google doodle is a special image that Google releases on specific occasions. The image is usually a picture of the day or the day’s weather.

Why do you see Google Doodle?

Google doodle is meant for fun and for celebrating a significant event. Google Doodle is also an image that is released to the public on specific occasions.

When was the Google Doodle first seen?

The first Google Doodle was in 1998 when Google was still a startup. The doodle was of a dog called Spot and it appeared on 1st October. The first doodle was of a man with a mustache and it appeared on 31st December 1999. The first doodle that had people thinking about strange things appeared on 12th January 2000, when it showed how many people visited the internet site that day by showing pictures of the Eiffel Tower, the twin towers and other landmarks. Since then, there has been many others that have been released by Google but some of them are so memorable that they are still talked about today.

How does Google decide which doodles to release?

Google puts out these images as they want you to have fun with them. It is important to note that the doodles are created by Google employees and not by a marketing agency. Therefore, the doodles are created in a fun way and they can be anything from funny pictures to images of people celebrating.

Why is Google Doodle changing?

The reason why there is new changes in the Google Doodles is because of the fact that there are new features added every now and then.

Is there a google doodle everyday?

The first Google Doodle was born on April 7, 1998. It celebrated the birthday of Larry Page , the co-founder of Google. It was a simple image of a man in suit walking down the street with his dog. The second Google Doodle was born on January 20, 1999 and it celebrated the birthday of Sergey Brin , co-founder of Google . It was an image of a ballerina and her pet dog.

So, if you are wondering whether there’s a Google Doodle every day, then the answer is simple, it depends, but there’s a Google Doodle almost every day.

Does Google Doodle change every day?

The answer is yes, there’s a Google Doodle almost everyday. But still, it will depend with the location and the time. In most cases, the fact remains that there is a special occasion almost every day and Google is ready to celebrate all that.