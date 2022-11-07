Check Out These 5 Tips for Choosing the Best Bar Venue Hire

When you’re planning a party or an event, there are so many things to think about. You have to find the perfect location, choose the guests and then try to make sure that everything runs smoothly on the day. One thing that people often forget when planning their events is how important it is to find the right bar venue hire Melbourne.

1. Think about the Location

Location is important. You want to choose bar venue hire Melbourne that is accessible to your guests and has parking options nearby. It should also be close to other facilities and amenities, such as hotels, entertainment venues, shopping centres and public transport.

The location of your bar can make or break the success of your event. If it’s too far away from anywhere else in town then people will not want to go there for drinks; if it’s too close then you risk losing some of your guests’ attention due to noise pollution from nearby establishments (such as nightclubs).

2. Consider the Capacity

The first thing you should do is consider the capacity of your venue. This is important because you don’t want to choose a venue that won’t be able to accommodate your guests and leave some of them standing around awkwardly.

The number of people who will be invited to your party, plus any extras like parents or grandparents and other family members, can help you decide on a bar venue hire size. If there are going to be over 100 guests attending then it would be best to select a large room with plenty of standing space so that no one feels cramped or uncomfortable during the event.

If there are only around 50 people coming along then an average sized room will probably work just fine for this number as well as allowing enough space for what needs doing (such as serving food).

3. Consider the Ambience and Style of the Venue

Choosing the best bar venue hire for your event is all about finding one that matches your desired ambience, style and atmosphere. This can be a difficult thing to conceptualise when you’re not sure what kind of vibe you’re going for, so here are some tips:

Are you looking for a traditional venue? Or are modern trends more appealing?

Do you want an intimate space with low ceilings and dim lighting or an open-plan space with high ceilings and bright lighting?

How formal do you want things to be? How many people will attend the party (or event) and will there be any children present? The answers to these questions can help guide which kind of bar venue hire might work best for your needs.

4. Ask About the Catering Options

The catering options for your bar venue hire Melbourne should be chosen carefully. You need to think about what type of event you’re hosting, and what kind of food will work best for that audience. If you’re planning a wedding reception or a corporate party, for example, it’s likely that you’ll want something different from those who are throwing a birthday celebration or an anniversary party.

Another thing to consider is whether or not the caterer offers vegan or vegetarian options as well as other dietary needs like gluten free and dairy free options.

5. Ask About the Beverages Available

If there are going to be any beverages served at your bar venue hire event then it’s important that you know exactly what they offer before making any decisions about hiring them. Some venues may offer drinks but won’t let people bring their own alcohol while others allow customers to bring in their own alcohol but charge an extra fee (or even require one).

6. Check if There Are Any Extras Included

Are there any extras included?

Does the venue come with any restrictions on what you can do with the space, or how many guests are allowed to attend?

Will there be a minimum or maximum number of guests? If so, make sure that it’s in line with your plans.

Is there a restriction on when you can book your time slot at the venue? If so, make sure that this is OK for you and your guests.

Conclusion

These are just some of the things you need to think about when choosing a venue for your event. When it comes down to it, there is no one size fits all approach as every event has different needs and demands. So make sure you do your research properly before booking anything.