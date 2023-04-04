5 Movies You Should Not Miss This Weekend!

The poped message- “Your tickets have been booked for Saturday” is like a blessing. Enjoying in a Christchurch Popular movies with a mouth full of caramel popcorn can prepare you to deal with your next hectic week. No matter what you are looking for, a rom-com, animation movie or drama, there are plenty of movies you will regret if you missed them. In addition, these modern classic movies are probably blends of different genres.

Are you that “crazy cinephile” that doesn’t spend their weekend without watching a movie? If yes then, we have brought the 5 amazing ongoing and upcoming movies to watch this weekend.

Empire Of Light

You should definitely stream Empire of Light if you’re a fan of romantic movies. This metaphoric movie describes human relationships. The story revolves around Olivia Coleman and Micheal Ward, the two poles apart trying to understand their pain together and surviving through the rollercoaster of emotions. Watch this 2 hours spellbound movie with a beautiful soundtrack, and art that will inevitably make your mood this weekend.

The Journey: A Music Special From Andrea Bocelli

Do you love documentary films to admire? Then we have this awe-inspiring movie showcasing the world-class music and intimate conversations. The movie genralising about the songs that inspire and the connections we feel. Bocelli has shared his majpr events which includes the world cup, global citize and seven Classical BRITS and much more to inspire the people who need a push to walk on a aisle of fame.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A special selection for animation lovers is here. You can entertain yourself and your family by watching the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie that reflects the travel experience of Mario and Luigi through an underground labyrinth to save Princess Peach. The added voices of every character involved in the video game are the heart of the movie. Get ready to enjoy the game character movie in Christchurch movie theatres and beyond.

ALLELUJAH

Anyone who is up for a warm weekend should book for the upcoming movie ALLELUJAH. The story unfolds the old age stage. This deep tale honours the human spirit of hosital’s most illutrious nurse as a geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hosiptal faces closure. If you want to celebrate the spirt of the elderly patients, watch this comedy movie and laugh out loud.

AIR

Have you amazed by the trailer of AIR? Think about the movie, then! SIR reveals the unbeatable partnership between a rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division covering the world of sports and modern culture with AIR Jordan brand. This drama loaded movie will give you the amazing experience at the movie theatre.