5 Signs Your Shower Pan May Be Leaking (And What to Do About It)

If you’ve been dealing with a leaking shower pan, you probably thought it was the result of something you did (or didn’t do) to the inside of your home. However, that’s not always the case—sometimes the leak can be coming from underneath your Shower Base Repair Melbourne or other shower-related plumbing fixture. Here are some signs your shower pan may be leaking and what to do about it if it is…

1. Rust Marks on the Bathroom Floor

If you notice rust marks on the floor of your bathroom, it’s possible that your shower base is leaking. Over time, water can damage the metal and cause it to rust. If you see these signs, it’s important to call a professional for shower base Melbourne. They’ll be able to determine the extent of the damage and make sure your shower is safe to use again.

2. The Moisture Issue

If you’ve ever seen a moisture issue in your shower base, you know it can be pretty frustrating. Even if you don’t see any leaks, the fact that there’s moisture means that there could be potential for leaks in the future. That being said, moisture usually goes hand-in-hand with leakages of some kind. Here are some signs of shower pan leaks:

-Chipped or peeling paint on the ceiling below the shower pan.

-Discoloration around fixtures or fixtures sitting lower than they used to sit.

-Unusual high water bill despite not using water excessively in your home.

If you notice any of these signs and believe there may be a leak, call a plumber.

3. Water Stains on the Ceiling

If you notice water stains on your ceiling, it’s a good indication that your shower base may be leaking. In addition to water stains, you may also notice peeling paint or cracks in your ceiling. If you suspect your shower base is leaking, it’s important to have it repaired as soon as possible to avoid further damage. A professional Shower Base Melbourne company can help to fix your leak quickly and efficiently. They will then remove any damaged materials and seal up any openings in order to prevent future leaks from occurring. Finally, they will make sure that everything is replaced back exactly how it was before so there are no obvious signs of repair work being done.

4. Look Out for Cracks in Your Shower Pan

If you notice any cracks in your shower pan, it’s important to get them repaired as soon as possible. Left unchecked, these cracks can cause serious damage to your home. The team of experienced professionals who can quickly and easily repair any cracks in your shower pan. They also offer a replacement service if your shower pan is beyond repair.

5. Watch for Water Level Changes.

If you’ve been in your home for a while, you know how much water your shower usually uses. So, if you notice that the water level in your shower base is suddenly lower than normal, it could be a sign of a leak.

You should also be on the lookout for any puddles of water around your shower base, as this could be another sign that water is leaking out. If you do notice either of these signs, it’s important to call shower base Melbourne professional as soon as possible. A leaking shower pan can cause serious damage to your home if it’s not fixed promptly, so don’t delay in getting help.