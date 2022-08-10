End-of-Lease Cleaning: An Investment to Recover Your Security Deposit

When the lease ends, the landlord expects you to leave the apartment in the same condition it was in when you moved in. In addition to that, you have to clean it up and prepare it for rental again. If your landlord finds anything wrong with your apartment when he comes to inspect it before giving back your security deposit, then he will keep some of your money.

In order not to lose any money at the end of a lease term, you should hire a Best End of Cleaning Melbourne professional cleaning service instead of doing everything on your own: they will do all necessary work professionally so that you can get back all of your deposit instead of losing some of it because of minor discrepancies.

Clean and dust the curtains

Curtains can be vacuumed, wiped down and dusted with a dry cloth.

If your curtains are made of plastic, you should wipe them down with a damp cloth.

If your curtains are made of velvet, use a dry cloth to dust them.

If your curtains are made of silk, use a dry cloth to dust them.

Empty the wardrobe and clean it thoroughly.

After you remove the clothes, take a good look at the wardrobe. Clean it thoroughly:

Clean the inside of the wardrobe with hot water and soap or with a vacuum cleaner if it has an opening in its back. Vacuum everything thoroughly, including any crevices between hangers and walls.

Spray down all surfaces with glass cleaner or another appropriate cleaning product, then wipe them down until they are clean (including drawers).

If there is a mirror on your wardrobe, wipe it down with glass cleaner or paper towels to make sure that all smudges are gone.

Clean the tracks on sliding doors by spraying them down with water from an empty spray bottle. Then use a cloth to wipe away any dirt that doesn’t come off easily; repeat until there’s no more dirt left behind when you pull on each side of each track after spraying it again—this is how I clean my sliding closet doors every few years! Do this for every door in your home that has tracks for sliding doors—kitchen cabinets too!

Clean the windowsills and glass or mirrors in the house.

Wash windowsills with a sponge and soapy water. Use a cloth to clean mirrors, and use a damp cloth to clean glass and mirrors. To remove streaks from glass surfaces, spray with vinegar solution (two parts water, one part vinegar). For shiny surfaces that are prone to fingerprints, use extra-fine steel wool dipped in vinegar instead of newspaper for polishing; this will leave your windows gleaming without scratching them or creating swirl marks like traditional newspaper does.

Wash and polish counters, cabinets, and drawers.

For the final touch, wash and polish counters, cabinets, and drawers. Wipe down the sink and faucet; clean out the microwave oven; wipe out the refrigerator; clean inside all your cupboards and drawers (dishes in need of repair can be left in a cabinet). If you have carpets or area rugs, vacuum them thoroughly before vacuuming all other floors. Make sure there are no wires showing through the walls or on top of furniture that may snag clothing when someone sits down on it.

Remove any stains from walls or ceilings.

It’s always a good idea to inspect your rental property before you leave it. If there are any stains on the walls or ceiling, it’s best to get rid of them before your landlord arrives. To remove the stain, dampen a sponge with water and dab it on the stain. If that doesn’t work, use a mild detergent and water instead. Finally, if this method still doesn’t do the trick, consider using cleaning solution designed specifically for removing tough stains from walls and ceilings (like Goo Gone).

Make sure your carpets are professionally cleaned.

Don’t clean your carpets yourself. They’re expensive and take a lot of time to clean, so it’s best to leave the job to professionals. Don’t use a steam cleaner or dry cleaner either—they can damage your carpet. The same goes for carpet cleaners that use chemicals—they can damage your carpet as well as other parts of your home, like paint and wood floors.

Your security deposit is important, so make sure you give your property manager ample reason to give it back.

Why is the security deposit important?

Your landlord is required by law to return your security deposit after you move out, but they don’t have to do it right away. In fact, they can take weeks or months before returning your money.

What are the consequences of not getting it back?

If you don’t get your security deposit returned within the time period required by law (30 days), then you can file an unlawful detainer lawsuit and try to win back what’s owed you. This means that if there’s a disagreement over whether the damage was done in your apartment or not, then there will be some time spent in court and probably more than just $50 on lawyer fees! You should ask yourself: Is this worth it? Why not just take the time now and make sure everything is clean before moving out? That way there won’t even be any questions about damages later on down the road.

What can I do to get my security deposit back?

The best thing for everyone involved would be if everything went smoothly at move-out day without any problems whatsoever — both parties could go home happy knowing everything went well with no leftover tension between them after being neighbors all year long! But unfortunately that doesn’t always happen.

