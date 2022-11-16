The Ultimate Guide – Pre-Trip Packing For 4wd Drawers

So, you’ve just bought a 4WD and you’re itching to hit the road and explore! While loading up your Ute with all of your belongings and driving off into the wilderness can seem like a great idea, it frequently results in frustration.

That’s because finding something quickly will be challenging without some type of organisation. As you can imagine, looking through the back of your Ute for tools, torches, clothing, food, and other necessities isn’t a long-term solution. Because they give you a place for everything, this is where 44 storage drawers come into play.

Packing your 4WD drawers doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With a little bit of planning and organisation, you can easily pack everything you need without overpacking or forgetting something important. In this blog post, we’ll give you a step-by-step guide on how to pack your 4WD drawers so that you can hit the road with confidence.

Make a List

4wd drawers give everything a home and keep everything organised! The first step is to make a list of everything you need to pack. This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s important to take the time to sit down and think about everything you’ll need for your trip. Once you have your list, you can start grouping items together by similarity or function. For example, all of your cooking utensils can go in one drawer, while all of your clothes can go in another.

Organize and Label Your Drawers

Once you have everything grouped together, it’s time to start packing your drawers. Start by organising each drawer so that the items you use most often are easily accessible. Then, label each drawer with a list of its contents. This will save you time and frustration when you’re looking for something specific while on the road.

Make Sure To Distribute Your Equipment Evenly

Unbalanced loads raise the risk of mechanical wear while impairing the ride and handling of your 4×4. Over the course of lengthy off-road excursions, hauling unbalanced baggage could cause your 4WD to experience unnecessary mechanical wear if you have heavy goods on one side or close to the back.

When all is said and done, this may reduce the safety of your car while you’re driving and raise the expense of vehicle maintenance. In the worst situation, it might even result in mechanical problems that end your vacation abruptly.

Evaluate Your Setup

When traveling, you must stay under your vehicle’s Gross Vehicle Mass, which is the maximum combined weight of your vehicle, cargo, and passengers. Before leaving, drive your fully loaded 4×4 to the closest weighbridge. If you are over your vehicle’s GVM, you will need to remove some of your cargo’s cargo if you are over the limit.

Conclusion

Packing your 4WD doesn’t have to be a difficult task. With a little bit of planning and organisation, you can easily pack everything you need without overpacking or forgetting something important. Use this guide as a helpful resource when packing your 4WD for your next adventure. And most importantly, have fun!