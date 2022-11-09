Top 3 Common Reasons Why Your Car Jerks

Driving a car can be a great way to get around town, but it’s not always easy. Sometimes your car just doesn’t want to go the distance and jerks or stalls out. Assuming you’re not driving on ice or in water, here are three of the most common reasons why your car jerks, and you must consider getting the car service Melton soon: dirty air filters, dirty fuel injectors, and blocked catalytic converters. Cleaning these components can fix your car’s problems and make it run smoother – so make sure to do it regularly!

Dirty Air Filters

It’s no secret that bad air quality is the root cause of many health problems, including respiratory problems and even heart disease. That’s why it’s so important to keep your air filters clean and properly fitted.

In addition, if your car is experiencing jerks, it’s likely that the air filters are the culprit. Dirty filters will trap dirt and dust, which will then be thrown into the engine. This will cause the motor to overheat more frequently, and the car will jerk as a result of the static buildup.

A clean and properly fitted air filter should help prevent these issues from happening in the first place! So make sure to keep your car air filters clean and in good condition, and you’ll be good to go!

Dirty Fuel Injectors

If you’ve been noticing an increase in your car’s jerkiness, it might be time to take it to a mechanic for a checkup. Dirty fuel injectors can cause your car to jerk when you drive.

This problem is often caused by debris that gets stuck in the injectors, blocking the flow of fuel. Cleaning and replacing dirty injectors can fix this issue and restore smooth driving habits. If you notice an increase in jerking, it’s important to take your car to a mechanic as soon as possible!

Blocked Catalytic Converters

If you’re experiencing car jerks, it’s most likely because of a blocked catalytic converter. These converters are responsible for breaking down pollutants in the exhaust, and when they’re clogged up, the engine overheats and fails.

If you’re experiencing this issue, there are a few things you can do to prevent it. First and foremost, make sure your car is clean – Remove all debris, including metal shavings, from tools and other objects.

Second, get yourself a quality cat-back exhaust system – This will help to clear the air intake of any obstructions and prevent future car jerks. Third, if your car still experiences issues, bring it in for a checkup.

Finally, keep your catalytic converter in good working order by regularly cleaning it.

Conclusion

If you’re experiencing jerking or other problems with your car, it’s likely that one or more of the following is causing the issue: dirty air filters, dirty fuel injectors, or blocked catalytic converters.

Make sure to get your car checked out by a qualified mechanic as soon as possible for car service Melton to prevent any long-term damage. Thanks for reading!