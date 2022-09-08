Keeping Your Sliding Door On Track for Years to Come

Sliding doors are a great way to get air into your home, and they’re also easy to use. However, over time, you may notice that your sliding door is no longer moving smoothly. This can usually be fixed by some basic maintenance on your part.

In this article, we’ll cover everything from how sliding doors work to tips on cleaning and repairing them so they run smoothly for years to come!

How Sliding Doors Work

Sliding doors are one of the easiest and most popular ways to let light into your home. They’re also relatively inexpensive, which means they’re an affordable way to upgrade your living space.

The secret behind sliding doors is that they’re a lot like roller shutters. They’re attached to a track on the floor and ceiling of your home by rollers, and when you slide them open or closed, they move up and down—just like roller shutters do!

The Track and the Rollers

It’s important to keep the track and rollers clean. The track is the metal rail that the door slides on, and the rollers are the wheels that help to push it open.

The other part of this duo is the rubber track itself, which can become dirty over time if not properly maintained. Wipe down any dirt or dust with a soft cloth dampened with mild detergent (such as dish soap) and then dry thoroughly before applying new lubricant during routine inspection periods (usually every six months).

Cleaning the Track and Rollers

If you want to manually clean your sliding door, then use a soft brush to sweep away any dirt and debris. Try to go along the length of it in one direction and not back and forth because this will reduce friction on your tracks, which can cause them to wear down more quickly. Just be careful not to apply excessive pressure or use something too abrasive—you don’t want anything that could damage either side of the track!

If you have access to an upright vacuum cleaner (which is ideal), then this might be a good tool for removing dirt from between your rollers. Make sure that you hold onto one end of each roller while vacuuming so that you don’t leave any marks behind as part of your cleaning process!

Other Maintenance Tips for Sliding Doors

Regularly inspect the track for damage. If it’s cracked or warped, you’ll need to replace it.

Check your rollers for any damage as well. If they’re damaged or worn out, you can order replacements from a hardware store or online retailer.

Inspect your weather stripping for any damage as well and make sure that it seals tightly against the door frame. You may need to replace this if it’s old and worn out—an easy task that takes only a few minutes per door panel!

Be sure to check screws and bolts regularly for loose nuts; if yours are loose, tighten them immediately to avoid damaging either your doors or yourself when you open them (don’t worry—it’s easy!).

Conclusion

Sliding doors are an integral part of modern homes. They can add style, function and value to your home, but they also need to be maintained regularly. The good news is that it won’t take much on your part to keep them working properly!