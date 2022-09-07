Questions You Must Ask While Going For Epoxy Flake Flooring Project

The epoxy flake flooring Melbourne is a great way to add some extra glamour to your home. It can be used in any room, especially if that room is high traffic. The installation of the flooring depends on where you are installing it.

For example, in the kitchen or bathroom you would need to be very careful with the installation process because of how water can damage the flooring. If you get an epoxy flake floor installed by someone who knows what they are doing then it shouldn’t take longer than two days for them to complete their work and clean up after themselves once everything is complete.

What is the estimated cost of installing an epoxy flake floor?

The cost of the material for epoxy flake flooring Melbourne is about $4-$10 per square foot. Labour costs can vary widely depending on your location, but on average it’s about $15-$25 per square foot.

Installation is usually priced at $1-$2 per square foot depending on the complexity and if you need to hire an installer or do it yourself (DIY). Removal costs are also variable depending on your situation, but they tend to be around $1-$3 per square foot again based on our research.

Disposal fees are often included in these rates as well as disposal fees when applicable which typically range from around $15-30 per cubic yard at local landfills or drop-off centres near you!

What is the process of installing the flooring?

The first step of installing an epoxy floor is to prepare the surface. This involves evaluating the condition of your existing floor, determining if you need any repairs made, and cleaning the area. After that, you can move on to laying down your epoxy flakes. The last step is finishing off with a clear coat protective layer once your flakes have cured for several days.

How long do they take to install?

The time it takes to instal a floor depends on whether you are doing the work yourself or hiring a epoxy flake flooring Melbourne contractor.

A professional can typically complete an entire room in one day, but if you are doing it yourself, you can expect it to take around three days. Some companies offer one-day installation, and others offer two-day installation, but the majority of epoxy flake products take three days for installation.

While there is nothing wrong with having your floor professionally installed, if you want more control over how long it takes and what happens during that time period then DIY might be for you!

Conclusion

I hope this has answered your question about epoxy flake flooring. If you have any questions about the process or other flooring types, please contact experts today for further help.