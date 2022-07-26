How to Protect Your Car from Road Salt

Road salt is a scourge for cars and trucks, causing corrosion and rust. It also eats away at your paint and turns it dull. The more you drive, the greater the risk to your vehicle (and its resale value). However, the body shop heatherdale can help your car revive to increase its value of the car. But there are steps you can take to protect your car from road salt damage—and they don’t involve buying a new car!

Neutralize the damage.

After you’ve removed the salt from your car, you can neutralize the damage it’s done by treating it with a rust remover. Rust removers are available in many different forms—spray, gel, and paste—but they all work in basically the same way. They dissolve rust on contact and leave behind a protective coating that prevents more corrosion from occurring. You’ll need to apply this product as soon as possible after you remove the salt; otherwise, some of it will have already begun eating away at your car’s paint job!

If you’re looking for something more long-term (and less expensive), another option is the wax remover. As its name suggests, this type of product works best when applied before any other coats have been applied to cars or trucks that aren’t protected by regular waxes or sealants—it can also be used again once those layers have started cracking so long as there aren’t too many chips in them already.

Rustproofing may be helpful.

Rustproofing is a process that involves applying a coating to the underside of your car, preventing rust from forming. It’s similar to waxing, but it works on an entirely different level by sealing metal surfaces from moisture and oxygen. As you drive, you’ll also find that rustproofing helps to prevent chips in your paint job—which is why it’s usually recommended for people who live in areas prone to harsh winters.

Rustproofing isn’t cheap (it can cost anywhere between $100 and $300), but it may help save you money down the road by preventing costly repairs or replacement parts. If you live in an area where road salt is used heavily during winter months, rustproofing could potentially save you thousands of dollars over time—and considering how quickly corrosion can spread through steel frames, this might be worth looking into if that sounds like something worth considering!

Wax your car at least twice a year.

Waxing your car is an investment, but one that pays off. The longer you leave wax on your vehicle, the more protection you’ll get from the elements. It also helps if you buy a high-quality wax that lasts longer and looks better than cheaper brands.

Avoid cheap automotive products; instead of just buying generic stuff, look for something that has been tested by reviewers like Consumer Reports or Car and Driver magazine.

Schedule regular oil changes and tune-ups.

An oil change is one of the simplest ways to keep your car in prime condition. It can prevent damage caused by road salt and corrosion, which can lead to rusting. The process involves draining out the old oil, flushing the engine with clean new oil, and putting in a new filter. This maintenance should be done on schedule at least every 3,000 miles—but it’s especially important during winter when you’re driving more often on salted roads.

An inspection by a professional mechanic is an additional way to stay ahead of any potential problems before they arise: he or she will check for leaks or worn parts as well as inspect everything from tires to brakes so that you know what needs fixing or replacing before anything goes wrong on the road.

Conclusion

Road salt is bad news for all vehicles, but if you take these steps to defend yourself from its effects, your car will thank you for lasting longer and running more smoothly.