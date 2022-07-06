Find Out What Goes Into the Professional Panel Beating Process!

Panel beating is one of the most crucial steps in repairing damaged vehicles. But what goes into it? And how does it help you? How Smash Repairs Melbourne transforms your car after an accident. You can find out here!

Preparing The Damage Area

Next, you will have to prepare the damaged area for panel beating. This means that you need to remove all loose parts and rust. You also need to remove any paint, dirt, wax, grease or oil from the damaged area. The reason why it is important for Panel Beaters Melbourne to remove these materials is that they can cause more harm than good when working on your car’s body panels. So make sure that the area is properly prepared before beginning work on it!

Fillers Are Used To Straighten The Metal

The next step in panel beating is to fill in the damaged area with a filler material that is stronger than the original metal but still flexible enough to allow for proper repair. This can be done by cutting out a piece of metal of a similar shape and size as the original and then welding it into place on top of the damaged area. The filler will usually be welded onto both sides of the panel at once so that no gaps between layers remain after welding is complete.

Painting The Area With The Right Colours And Sealants

The final step in panel beating is to apply paint to the damaged areas. This can be done with a brush, a spray gun or even a roller. The type of paint used will depend on your car’s make and model, but all paints are designed to help protect against rust and corrosion over time.

Paint is applied as a base coat for the area being repaired (primer) before any colour is added on top of it. You may also see this process referred to as priming or undercoating – both terms mean pretty much the same thing!

Final Touchups

Once the Panel Beaters Melbourne is done with their part of the job, they will inspect your panel to make sure it’s good as new. If there are any spots that need a touch up, they will apply paint or sealants to them. Touch ups can either be done by hand or by machine, depending on what is needed. The process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how much work needs to be done, how big the area is and how many people are working on it at once.

If you want your panels looking as good as new but don’t have enough time or money for professional repairs, you can do DIY touch-ups yourself! It may take longer than having professionals do it but if this is something within your budget and time frame, then go ahead!

Conclusion

So, this is what a professional panel beating process looks like. It doesn’t take a long time to complete, and with proper care and maintenance, your car will look as good as new.