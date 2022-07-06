4 Tips To Buy A Used Hyundai Car With Confidence

Hyundai’s used car selection is full of quality vehicles and amazing deals at Hyundai Dealership Victoria. But, the more you know about the used Hyundai options we have available, the better your buying experience will be.

Here are 4 tips for buying a used Hyundai with confidence:

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Program

The Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Program is designed to give you confidence when buying a used car. It provides a warranty, offers peace of mind and can save you money on your next automobile purchase.

Benefits include:

The 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty with no deductible or charge for parts or labour. (Powertrain components include the engine, transmission and drive axle)

A 12-month/12,000-mile comprehensive limited warranty with roadside assistance coverage for any pre-existing condition that occurs within the first year or 12k miles of ownership. This includes repairs on covered systems such as air conditioning systems, audio electronics, electrical components and tires. (Note: Does not cover wear items such as brake pads.)

24-hour roadside assistance coverage for five years from the date of purchase (limited to two service calls per year).

Available warranty

It is also important to know how the warranty works. This means that you need to know what kind of coverage you will get, how long it lasts, and what is covered by the warranty.

The Hyundai Warranty covers both mechanical and electrical parts for two years or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first). If a part fails under this type of coverage, they will repair or replace it free of charge. The warranty also includes roadside assistance services such as towing and lock-out service so that if something happens during your trip—like getting stranded in an unknown location with no way out—this service can help you out!

If you have any questions about this particular item, then don’t hesitate to contact us today because we’ll be more than happy to help answer any questions that might come up.”

Unlimited Mileage Warranty

An unlimited mileage warranty covers the car in case of any mechanical failure or even if you have an accident and need to replace parts or pay for repairs. This means that you can drive as many miles as you wish without worrying about being charged extra when it comes time to pay for your vehicle’s maintenance.

What Is Unlimited Mileage?

When buying a used car, many people wonder whether they should purchase one with an unlimited mileage warranty.

What is this type of warranty?

It means that it will cover all the costs associated with maintaining your vehicle so long as you continue driving it at least five thousand miles per year (or forty thousand miles over three years).

Car History Report

Before you buy a used Hyundai, it’s important to get a Car History Report. A Car History Report is a record of the vehicle’s condition and history, including accidents, repairs and service. It will also show if the car has ever been in an accident and whether or not it was repaired properly by professionals of Hyundai Dealership Victoria.

Conclusion

We hope this has helped you understand what makes a good used Hyundai. The best advice Hyundai Dealers In Victoria can give is to do your research and be prepared for any potential issues so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not it’s the right choice for you.