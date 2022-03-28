Epoxy Flooring: All You Need to Know Before You Install

Epoxy flooring Adelaide is growing in popularity all over the world, and for a good reason: it’s tough, durable, low-maintenance and looks great. If you’re considering epoxy flooring for your home or business, this guide will tell you everything you need to know before you make your decision. We’ll discuss the different types of epoxy flooring, the installation process, and the benefits and drawbacks of epoxy flooring. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to make an informed decision about whether epoxy flooring is right for you.

What is epoxy flooring?

Epoxy flooring is a type of flooring that is made up of two components- the epoxy resin and the hardener. Once these two are combined, they form a sturdy and durable coating that is perfect for floors. Epoxy flooring Adelaide has a long lifespan and is resistant to scratches, dents, and staining. It is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a popular choice for many homeowners and businesses.

The benefits of epoxy flooring

Epoxy flooring is a popular flooring option for a variety of reasons. Perhaps chief among them its durability and resistance to wear and tear. Epoxy flooring can take a beating and is perfect for high-traffic areas. Additionally, epoxy flooring is non-toxic and non-allergenic, making it an ideal choice for families with small children or pets. Epoxy flooring is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a low-maintenance option for busy homeowners.

The different types of epoxy flooring

Epoxy flooring is available in three main types: self-levelling, broadcast and trowel-down. Self-levelling epoxy is poured onto the surface and then levelled with a float or trowel. Broadcast epoxy is spread over the surface like gravel and then tamped down. Trowel-down epoxy is spread over the surface like paints and then worked into the substrate with a trowel. It’s important to choose the right type of epoxy flooring for your project to ensure a lasting finish.

How to choose the right epoxy flooring for your home?

When it comes to epoxy flooring, there are a few things you need to take into account. The first is the floor’s intended use. Epoxy is a versatile material that can be used in a variety of settings, but each type is better suited for specific applications. The next consideration is the condition of the surface you’re working with. In most cases, epoxy can be installed over concrete, but it’s important to ensure that the surface is smooth, clean and free of any debris or contaminants.

You’ll also need to take into account the climate and environment where the floor will be used. Outdoor applications, for example, require a flooring material that can withstand extreme weather conditions. Finally, you’ll need to decide on a colour and design that complements your space. Our team can work with you to create a custom design that meets your needs and aesthetic preferences.

How to care for your epoxy flooring?

Now that your beautiful epoxy flooring is in place, it’s important to know how to care for it so that it looks its best for years to come. Always use a soft, damp cloth to clean your floor and be sure not to use any harsh chemicals or cleaners. Avoid getting water on your floor as much as possible, and if it does happen, dry it off as soon as possible. We also recommend using a sealant every few years to protect your floor from staining and fading. With a little bit of regular care, your epoxy flooring will look beautiful for years to come!

