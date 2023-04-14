4 Creative Ways To Use Your Messmate Bedside Table

Messmate is a beautiful timber that’s versatile and has many uses. One of the best ways to use it is for furniture, like a messmate bedside table. Messmate has been around for centuries, and if you’re looking for a bedside table that’s both stylish and functional, there’s no better material than this hard-wearing wood.

Here are some ideas for how to get creative with your new bedside messmate!

1. A Magazine Rack

The Messmate bedside table is perfect for storing your favorite magazines and books. You can place them on the top shelf, middle shelf or bottom shelf depending on how many items you have and where they’re located in your home.

If you have lots of magazines, try using a magazine rack to organize them! This way all of your reading material will be together in one place so that when it’s time for bedtime reading (or anytime), all you need do is reach over and pick up whatever publication catches your fancy at the moment.

2. A Drink Holder

A drink holder is the perfect addition to your Messmate Bedside Table. It can be used to hold a water bottle, wine glass, coffee cup and mug!

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your Messmate Bedside Table, why not turn it into an indoor plant stand? You can even paint over the top of your table with chalkboard paint so that you can write down what plants are in each pot. You can pair your Messmate Bedside Table with a matching walnut dining table for a cohesive and stylish look throughout your home.

3. An Extra Drawer

You can use this space to store small items. For example, you could keep your pens and pencils in here, or even paper clips and other office supplies. You could also use it for remotes, phones, keys and other small items that might otherwise get lost in the bedside drawers.

If you’re looking for a matching dining table, consider pairing the Messmate Bedside Table with our beautifully crafted walnut dining table for a cohesive and stylish look throughout your home.

4. As A Mini Home Office

You can use your Messmate bedside table as a mini home office. Use the top drawer (with its built-in pencil holder) for pens and pencils, or store writing utensils in any other drawers you have available.

Use the bottom drawer for files, folders and documents that need to be kept organized but don’t necessarily need to be on hand at all times. The middle drawer can hold a mouse pad or even an iPad if you want to use it as a stand while working from home!

Conclusion

We hope you found some inspiration in these five creative ways to use your Messmate Bedside Table. We know that it can be difficult to find the perfect piece of furniture for your home, but we think this one is worth the investment!

It’s such a versatile piece that can be used for so many things – whether it’s as an extra surface space or even as storage under the bed.