CNC Turning: What It Is And How It Works

CNC turning is a process that uses computer-controlled machinery to create turned products from raw materials. The process begins with a computer-aided design (CAD) file or a three-dimensional (3D) model of the desired product.

This file is then uploaded to a CNC machine, which uses a cutting tool to follow the instructions in the file and create the finished product. In many cases, CNC-turned products are more accurate and have a higher quality finish than products created using traditional methods.

In addition, CNC turning can be used to create products with complex shapes or features that would be difficult or impossible to produce using other methods. As a result, CNC turning has become an essential manufacturing technology for a wide range of industries.

What Is a CNC Turning Machine?

A CNC turning machine is a computer-controlled lathe that is used to create precise, intricate parts. The operator inputs the design of the desired part into the computer, and the machine uses a series of cutting tools to create the part.

CNC turning machines are highly versatile and can be used to create parts out of a variety of materials, including metals, plastics, and composites. In addition, CNC turning machines can be fitted with a variety of accessories, such as coolant systems and tool changers, to further increase their versatility.

How Does a CNC Turning Machine Work?

Turning machines, also known as lathes, are used to shape metal or other materials by cutting and removing material to create the desired shape. The process usually starts with a cylindrical piece of material that is mounted on a spindle.

The spindle rotates the material while cutting tools are used to remove the material. The cutting tools are slowly moved along the length of the material to create the desired shape. As the cutting tools remove material, the shape of the object being created gradually changes.

When the desired shape is achieved, the cutters are removed and the object is finished. Turning machines can create a wide variety of objects, from simple parts to complex shapes. Almost any shape can be created with the right cutting tools and skilled operators.

What Is the CNC Turning Machining Process?

CNC turning is a machining process where computer numeric controlled (CNC) machinery is used to cut and shape metal parts. The process begins with a workpiece, which is clamped into the CNC machine. A cutting tool, such as a lathe or a drill, is then used to remove material from the workpiece, creating the desired shape.

In many cases, multiple cutting tools may be used in order to create more complex shapes. Once the machining is complete, the part is removed from the machine and any necessary finishing touches are applied. CNC turning offers a number of advantages over traditional machining methods, including greater accuracy, repeatability, and efficiency.

Tekcel Provides Affordable, Quality CNC Solutions in Perth

CNC machines are an essential part of any modern manufacturing process. Tekcel provides the precision and speed necessary to produce high-quality parts and products. However, these machines can be quite expensive. Making them out of reach for many small businesses and hobbyists.

Tekcel is a leading CNC machine supplier in Perth, Australia. They offer a wide range of these machines, including CNC parts, at very competitive prices. They also offer a wide range of CNC services, including training and support.

Whether you’re looking for any type of CNC machine, Tekcel is your one-stop shop. Visit their site at tekcel.com.au to learn more about their products and services.