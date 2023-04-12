A Guide To Selecting Men’s Shorts For Different Occasions

With the right pair of mens shorts nz, you can look stylish and put together no matter where you are. Whether you’re going to the gym, running errands around town, or hanging out with friends at the beach, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to womens shorts NZ or men’s shorts—and that includes more than just cargo and cargo-style pants. Read on to learn about different types of shorts (from athletic to board), how they should fit your body type and what occasions call for each style.

Athletic shorts

Athletic shorts are typically made of a lightweight material such as cotton, polyester or nylon and have a drawstring waistband that can be adjusted to fit your body. They’re also shorter than regular shorts–usually just above the knee. This makes them ideal for activities like jogging or playing basketball where you need to be able to move freely without exposing any skin (like when you have a thigh tattoo).

If you’re looking for something more casual but still want to show off your athletic prowess, then consider wearing athletic-inspired shorts with an oversized t-shirt while out on the town with friends or family members who are interested in hearing about your latest workout routine (that’s what I call “socializing”).

Board shorts

Board shorts are the most casual type of men’s beachwear, and they’re often worn by surfers. They should be lightweight, quick-drying and have a drawstring waistband that can be adjusted as needed to fit your body perfectly. Board shorts also usually come with some sort of pocket on the side or back–useful for storing your keys or wallet when you go swimming!

Board shorts are usually made from a lightweight, quick-drying material such as polyester or nylon. They typically have an elastic waistband that allows you to adjust the fit and keep sand out of your pants!

Chino shorts

Chino shorts are a casual style, but they can also be dressed up. Chinos are made of cotton or a cotton blend and come in many different lengths. They can be worn with a polo shirt, button down shirt and dress shoes for an elegant look; or with flip flops for an active day at the beach or park.

Chinos are a great alternative to jeans or dress pants. They’re comfortable, casual and can be worn almost anywhere.

Cuffed shorts

Cuffed shorts are a casual style that can be worn with a t-shirt or polo shirt. They’re also great for men of all ages, since the cuffs make them look more youthful and playful.

You can wear them with sneakers, sandals, or flip-flops. If you want to dress up your outfit a bit more than usual but still keep it casual (or if you’re going somewhere where flip flops aren’t allowed), try wearing these shorts with an unlaced pair of leather boots or chukka boots instead of sneakers or sandals!

Conclusion

We hope you’ve found this guide helpful in deciding which mens shorts NZ is right for you. Remember, there are many options out there and they all have their own unique style and functionality. We encourage you to experiment with different styles until you find something that works well for your lifestyle!