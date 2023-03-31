Find Out Your Correct Cup & Band Size: Bra Size Calculator

Do you know your true bra size? Chances are, you might be wearing the wrong size without even realising it. A poorly fitting bra not only looks unflattering, but it can also cause discomfort and potential health issues. In this article, we’ll explore the importance of finding your correct band and cup size, and how to use a bra size calculator to help you do so.

Why does finding the right size matter?

A correctly fitting bra should provide support and comfort without feeling too tight or too loose. Without the right support, your breasts may sag prematurely, and you could experience back and shoulder pain. In addition to physical discomfort, a poorly fitting bra can also affect your confidence and how you feel about your appearance. Therefore, taking the time to find the right size is essential.

How to determine your correct size?

A bra size calculator is an innovative tool that can help you determine your correct size. All you need is a measuring tape and a piece of paper. The first measurement you’ll need to take is your band size. To do so, measure around your ribcage, just below your bust. Make sure the tape measure is snug, but not too tight. Round to the nearest whole number, and if the measurement is even, add four inches. If it’s odd, add five inches. This is your band size.

Next, you’ll need to measure your cup size. Take the tape measure around the fullest part of your breasts, making sure it’s not too tight. Subtract your band size from your cup size to get your cup size. One inch difference is an A cup, two inches is a B cup, three inches is a C cup, and so on.

How to use a bra size calculator?

Using a bra size calculator is a straightforward process. A simple Google search will provide you with plenty of options for calculating your size. Enter your measurements into the calculator and wait for your results. The calculator will provide you with your band and cup size, and sometimes even recommended brands and styles.

What to do with your new size?

Now that you’ve found your correct size, it’s time to put it to the test. Head to your favorite lingerie or department store armed with your new size and try on a few bras to see how they fit. Remember that not all brands and styles are created equal, so it may take some trial and error to find the perfect fit. Once you’ve found the right bra, you’ll notice a significant difference in both your comfort level and appearance.

Conclusion:

Finding your correct bra size is essential, and a bra size calculator can help make the process easy and straightforward. A well-fitting bra is not only essential for your physical health and comfort but also your confidence and appearance. Take the time to measure yourself correctly, try on numerous brands and styles, and don’t settle for ill-fitting bras. With a little effort, you’ll find the perfect bra, and you’ll never go back to a poorly fitting one again.