A Beginner’s Guide to Choosing an Old School Skateboard

In a world of high-tech gadgets and digital media, skateboarding has managed to keep its old-school appeal. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of cruising down the street on a wooden skateboard. If you’re thinking of picking up this classic hobby, read on for our beginner’s guide to choosing an old school skateboard.

What is an old school skateboard?

An old school skateboard is typically a smaller, narrow board designed for cruising and tricks. They’re typically made of solid wood instead of the more modern plywood construction, which gives them a stiffer and snappier feel. They also have less concave than new school boards, making them less conducive to flip tricks. An old school skateboard is a great option for cruising around and doing simple tricks if you’re just starting.

Why are old school skateboards popular?

Old school skateboards are popular because they offer an authentic skating experience. They are simple and easy to ride, making them a great option for beginner skaters. They also feature classic designs reminiscent of the early days of skateboarding. Old school skateboards are made of high-quality materials, ensuring that they can withstand frequent use. And finally, they are affordable, making them a budget-friendly option for skaters of all levels.

What are the benefits of riding an old school skateboard?

Riding an old school skateboard has a lot of benefits. The boards are typically a lot smaller and lighter than their modern counterparts, making them easier to control and flip around. They also have a much more narrow shape, giving you more precision when manoeuvring through tight spots.

Additionally, the trucks on old school boards tend to be much tighter, so you don’t get the “wobble” effect that can make it hard to stay on your board. If you’re looking for a more relaxed ride with predictable turns and less speed, then an old school skateboard is ideal.

How to choose an old school skateboard?

When looking for an old school skateboard, there are a few factors you need to consider. The most important aspect is size. You want to find a board that’s the right size for you. Be sure to measure your height, weight and shoe size to find the best fit.

Width is also key—a wider board provides more stability and is great for beginners. Other factors to consider are the construction and materials of the board. Skateboards made from wood offer more durability, while those made from plastic are lightweight and easy to transport. Whatever your needs, we’ve got you covered with our selection of old school skateboards!

Conclusion:

An old school skateboard is a great way to get back to the basics and have some fun. They’re popular because they offer a great riding experience, and they’re perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to skateboard. With the right board and some practise, you’ll be able to improve your skills and have a lot of fun doing it.