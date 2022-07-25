5 Steps to Take Before Calling a Pool Professional

Summertime is the perfect time to take a dip in your pool. If you run into any issues with your pool pump, or any other part of your pool system, it can be tempting to immediately call your local pool pump repairs Melbourne specialist. However, if you want to avoid calling a pool professional at all costs, here are some steps you can take before making that decision.

Check Your Filter is Working

The first step is to check that your pool’s filter is turned on and working. If it’s not, then the pool pump won’t be able to do its job properly. You can usually find the filter switch near the pool pump or timer. Once you’ve confirmed that the filter is turned on, give it a few hours to see if the water starts to look clearer. If it doesn’t, then you’ll need to contact a pool professional.

Add chlorine or other sanitisers as needed

If your pool pump isn’t working properly, there are a few things you can do before calling a pool professional. First, check the power supply to make sure the pump is plugged in and receiving power. Next, check the skimmer basket and hair and lint pot to make sure they’re not clogged. If they are, clean them out and try restarting the pump. If the pump still isn’t working, you may need to add chlorine or other sanitisers to the water.

Balance the pH levels

The first step is to check the pH levels and make sure they are balanced. This can be done by using a pool test kit or strips. If the pH levels are too high, you can add muriatic acid to lower them. If the pH levels are too low, you can add soda ash to raise them. You should also check the alkalinity levels and make sure they are in the proper range. Test for total dissolved solids (TDS) and if it is too high, this indicates that the pool filter needs to be cleaned more often.

Clear any debris from the pool surface

The first step you should take before calling a pool professional for repairs is to clear any debris from the surface of your pool. This will help ensure that the repairs are done properly and that your pool stays clean. If you have a lot of debris, you may want to use a net to remove it. You should also vacuum the pool to remove any small particles of dirt and debris. In addition, it’s important to check all pool filters and motors in order to make sure they are functioning properly.

Unplug Electrical Devices

Before you call pool pump repairs Melbourne, it is important to unplug all electrical devices. This will help prevent any accidents from happening. Once you have unplugged all of the devices, you can begin disassembling the pump. Be sure to take pictures or make a diagram of how the parts are laid out so you can reference it when you reassemble the pump. If you’re replacing any parts, be sure to mark which way they face with arrows. For example, an arrow pointing up means that the part should be placed on top of the other part and an arrow pointing down means that the part should be placed below another part.