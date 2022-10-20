4 Things to Consider When Installing Engineered Wood Floors

For the homeowner, the process of installing a new floor is an exciting project. But it’s important to remember the basics before starting – like ensuring the new floor is moisture-resistant and using the correct accessories. In this blog post, we’ll discuss each of these key points in detail so that you can make an informed decision when installing your next Timber Flooring Adelaide project.

Don’t Forget About Moisture

When it comes to choosing the perfect flooring for your home, there are a lot of factors to take into account. One of the most important is moisture. Engineered wood floors must constantly be kept moist to avoid damage over time.

This is especially important if you have pets or children, as they may play on the floor and create scratches. If you’re unsure about proper installation techniques, consult with your contractor. They will be able to help you choose the right Timber Flooring Adelaide for your home and ensure that it is installed correctly.

Use Correct Accessories

Engineered wood floors are a great option for those looking for a unique and stylish flooring option. However, before you start the installation process, be sure to consider the various accessory options that are available. These products come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so it’s important to choose the right one for your needs.

Additionally, always read the manufacturer’s instructions before beginning installation- this will ensure you’re following all guidelines correctly. As with any project, always let a professional do the work!

Clean and Prep the Subfloor

Engineered wood floors are a great option for those looking for a durable, sustainable flooring option. However, before you start the installation process, it’s important to clean and prep the subfloor. This can be done using a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter, and the sealant can help protect the floor from water damage in the future.

If you have hardwood floors above your engineered wood flooring, be sure to do an accurate layout so that no boards are overlapped or compromised. Once the flooring is installed, be sure to clean everything up and admire your beautiful new flooring!

Follow Manufacturer’s Installation Guidelines

A successful and safe installation of engineered wood floors requires proper planning and execution. Follow the manufacturer’s installation guidelines to ensure a successful outcome. Be sure to read the directions carefully and ask any questions you may have.

Additionally, designate a person to be responsible for the installation process in order to avoid any potential confusion or accidents. Allow plenty of time for the project – it can take several hours to install properly. Finally, be sure to enjoy the new look and feel of your engineered wood flooring once it’s complete!

Conclusion

Engineered wood floors are a great option for those who are looking for a durable Timber Flooring Adelaide solution that won’t need a lot of maintenance. However, make sure to consider the moisture levels in the room, the accessories that you will need, and the installation guidelines that the manufacturer provides. By following these simple tips, you will ensure a successful installation and long-term use of your engineered wood floors!