3 Reasons Why Summer is the Best Time to Have Your Gas Log Fires Serviced

How often should you have your gas log fires serviced? It’s actually recommended that you get your fireplaces serviced once a year, and it’s even more important to do so during the warmer months. If you want to take advantage of the summer weather and keep your family warm and cozy indoors, follow these three reasons why summer is the best time to have your gas log fires serviced.

1) you’re busy

There’s only so much time in a day, and for many of us, summer break means working full-time. Now that you don’t have all those school obligations or after-school activities vying for your attention, you can dedicate yourself to updating your home. But if you want to make sure everything gets done—and done right—it’s best to plan ahead. And if there’s one thing we know about gas log fires, it’s that they need regular maintenance.

So set aside some time before summer ends (or before it begins) and book an appointment with your local chimney sweep company. It doesn’t matter what type of fire you have – gas logs are all susceptible to problems like creosote buildup, carbon monoxide leaks, and loose connections. If left unaddressed, these issues could turn into serious safety hazards for your family – not to mention major headaches for you!

2) Neglecting your fireplace can cost you more than money

it can also cost you your safety and your home. This summer, don’t delay getting your fireplace properly serviced: from a fire hazard standpoint, it’s definitely worth taking care of. Here is lower risk of fire hazards is the main reason. The warm weather means that more people will be using their fireplaces more often. With increased use comes an increased risk of potential hazards—and while there’s no way to eliminate all risks, having your fireplace serviced now will help minimize those risks as much as possible. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t used your fireplace in years; if you have one in your home, it needs regular maintenance!

3) Gas log fires are harder to clean properly in winter

When a gas log fire is in use, all of the ventilation systems shut down, including your forced-air furnace and heat registers. This leaves dust and other particles trapped in your home’s air. In winter, it’s harder for homeowners to take off a vent cover and get into their vents with a vacuum, especially if they have forced-air furnaces or boilers that have hot air blowing out of them. Over time these logs can collect dust and dirt along with any contaminants that might be floating around in your home. So if you want your gas log fires cleaned properly make sure you call someone when there isn’t snow on the ground!

Conclusion

It’s true. The good news is, that you don’t have to wait until summer (although you can) to have your logs cleaned and serviced. In fact, we’d encourage homeowners throughout the year to contact us for a free estimate on cleaning or service. And if you want more than just fire maintenance? Experts are here to give maintenance and installation gas log fires service—just give a call today!