Why Is Professional Carpet Cleaning Important For Allergy Sufferers?

If you suffer from allergies, you know how important it is to keep your home clean. But while vacuuming and dusting are important steps in keeping your house free of allergens, not everyone realises that professional carpet cleaning is also necessary.

Professional Carpet Cleaning in Templestowe service uses special tools and techniques that can’t be replicated at home, so if you’re an allergy sufferer it’s critical for you to take this extra step when looking after your health.

Dust Mites

Dust mites are microscopic bugs that live in carpets, bedding and other soft furnishings. They feed on dead skin cells and are more likely to be found in places where people spend a lot of time, such as beds or sofas.

Dust mite faeces contain allergens that trigger allergic reactions in people with asthma or eczema. When you inhale dust mite allergens it causes symptoms like sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes – which can be difficult for allergy sufferers to deal with during springtime when pollen levels increase too!

Pet Dander

Pet dander is the most common allergen in homes. The term pet dander refers to tiny flakes of skin and hair that are shed by cats, dogs and other domesticated animals. These particles can cause allergic reactions in humans, as well as asthma attacks in people who suffer from this chronic lung condition.

In addition to being small enough to penetrate deep into your lungs (where they trigger an immune response), pet dander also sticks easily onto clothing and furniture surfaces–and it doesn’t take long for these items to become covered with it if you have pets at home!

Moulds, Mildew and Bacteria

The presence of moulds, mildew and bacteria in your carpet can cause allergies and infections. These allergens can be found on many carpets and upholstery because they feed off the organic matter present in them.

Moulds are a type of fungus that grows when moisture is present for an extended period of time, which happens often when you have pets or kids running around your home or business.

Mildew is another type of fungus that occurs naturally outdoors but also thrives indoors due to high humidity levels caused by inadequate ventilation systems or air conditioning units that are not working properly.

Mould Spores

Mould spores are a common cause of allergies and asthma. They can be found everywhere, but they’re more likely to be in areas with high humidity, such as carpeting, upholstery and walls.

Mould spores are microscopic and float through the air–they can get into your lungs even if you don’t see them on surfaces or breathe them directly into your nose or mouth.

If you have asthma or allergies (or both), these tiny organisms may make it harder for you to breathe comfortably–and cause an allergic reaction in some cases. Hire a professional Carpet Cleaning in Templestowe service today for a safe environment.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that professional Carpet Cleaning in Templestowe is the best way to keep your home free from allergens and other contaminants.

Even if you have pets or kids who are constantly shedding hair, it’s important to have your carpets professionally cleaned every few months.

This will help prevent dust mites from building up in your home and causing allergic reactions such as asthma attacks or sneezing fits during allergy season.