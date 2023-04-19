Understanding Dementia: Quality Dementia Care For Your Loved One

Dementia is a serious condition that causes a decline in cognitive function. Your loved one may lose the ability to remember, reason, or make decisions. They also may have trouble with language and movement. If you notice these symptoms, it’s important to get them checked out right away—but you can also start planning for their future care as soon as possible by finding dementia care South Auckland in your area that specializes in dementia care.

The stages of dementia.

Dementia is a syndrome that can occur in people with Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia (a type of stroke), Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. There are different types of dementia:

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60-70% of all cases. It affects memory first and then spreads to other areas such as language, thinking, and reasoning skills.

Vascular dementia occurs when blood vessels supplying oxygen to parts of your brain become damaged due to high blood pressure or stroke. This type usually affects older people who have risk factors like diabetes or high cholesterol levels in their blood.

As you can see, there are many kinds of dementias–and they’re progressive diseases that get worse over time without treatment! But don’t worry: no matter which type your loved one has been diagnosed with (or may develop), we’ll be here every step along their journey toward better quality care at home or assisted living facilities near me.

When to start planning for care.

When the disease is diagnosed. If you have a loved one who has been diagnosed with dementia, it’s important to begin thinking about how they will be cared for as soon as possible.

Many people do not want their family members to know they have dementia and often try to hide the symptoms from them. However, if you suspect that your loved one may have Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia, it is important that you talk with them about their condition so that both of you can make plans together regarding future care options.

When the person becomes unable to care for themselves (or requires more assistance than family members are able). Once someone becomes dependent on others for their daily needs such as dressing themselves or taking medications properly–and this dependence continues over time–then it’s time for outside help from skilled nursing facilities or home health agencies who specialize in providing caregiving services including bathing assistance/bathing supervision; dressing assistance/dressing supervision; toileting assistance/toileting supervision; eating assistance/eating supervision; transferring assistance/transferring supervision; mobility device operation assistance/mobility device operation coaching services etc., depending upon what each individual needs at any given time during his or her illness progression cycle.

Making a plan with your loved one.

It’s important to have a plan in place because it can help prevent confusion and distress for your loved one, as well as make things easier for you.

Start the process by asking questions about what they would like their quality of life to be like if they were living with dementia. This will help determine what kinds of changes need to be made in order for this dream to become reality!

Consider whether or not there are any specific activities or places that mean something special for your loved one, and try incorporating these into your plans whenever possible!

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand more about dementia and how to help your loved one. We know how difficult it can be to plan for the future, but we also know that it's important to do so as early as possible.