Know How High Should Be Standing Desk

When it comes to our health and productivity, Standing Desk NZ are a great option. If you’re wondering how high Standing Desk should be, though, the answer is not as straightforward as one might think. As with all things related to your body, there are multiple factors at play when considering how high your desk should be relative to your body height.

If your desk is too low or too high, you may pay the price with physical discomfort.

If your desk is too low or too high, you may pay the price with physical discomfort. Some common symptoms of discomfort include:

Neck pain

Headaches

Wrist and shoulder strain

If this sounds like you and your workspace, then it’s time for an adjustment. In order to prevent these issues from occurring in the future, we recommend using an adjustable height standing desk. This will allow you to adjust the height according to how tall or short you are and how much work needs to be done on the desk at any given time.

1) Your elbows should be at a 90-degree angle when typing on the keyboard.

The elbow should be at a 90-degree angle when typing on the keyboard. This will ensure that your wrist is straight, and not bent over at an awkward angle, which can cause carpal tunnel syndrome or medical problems in the future.

2) Wrist rest should be about 1 inch above the keyboard and mouse pad (if used).

You know when you’re typing and your fingers are in the air, hovering over the keyboard? Yup, that’s not good for you. In fact, studies show that people who use a wrist rest take less time to recover from repetitive stress injuries than those who don’t. So by all means, place your wrist on support when you need it!

Wrist rests come in many styles—from contoured to padded foam and gel pads—and can cost anywhere from $10-$100+ depending on how fancy you want to go. Buy one that fits comfortably into your workspace so it doesn’t get in your way but can still provide support when needed. It’s also important to note that while using a wrist rest may help prevent some types of injuries associated with typing, it won’t completely prevent them all (though any amount helps).

Make sure that whatever kind of wrist support you choose has enough room underneath so that your arm can move freely while still supporting its weight without straining muscles or joints throughout its range of motion.

3) You shouldn’t strain to reach your mouse pad or keyboard

If you’re working on a laptop, it’s okay to adjust the position of your keyboard and mouse pad so they are parallel with the height of your monitor. This is best done by setting them at a 90-degree angle to each other.

However, if you use a desktop computer with a stand-up screen, you shouldn’t have to adjust anything at all! The ideal height for these types of desks is roughly 18 inches off the ground—this way, your body remains neutral when sitting in front of them (so no more slouching forward or leaning back!).

Conclusion

If the height of your Standing Desk NZ is too low or high, you may pay the price with physical discomfort. You should consider these points when deciding on the ideal standing desk.