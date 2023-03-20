Rebranding can be a powerful way to refresh your brand and stay relevant in a constantly evolving market. However, it can also be a risky move if not executed properly, potentially leading to the loss of your existing audience. Rebranding can take different forms, from renaming your company to implementing a new business model. However, you must still connect and communicate with customers while these changes occur. That is where a rebranding agency can help you. Such an agency will help you rebrand and refresh your brand without losing your audience.

Before entrusting the rebranding agency with the task, you can do some groundwork, so you know exactly what you want from the rebranding exercise. Here are some tips on how to rebrand without losing your audience:

Clearly define your brand identity: Before you start making any changes, you must clearly understand your brand identity. Who are you? What do you stand for? What makes you unique? Ensure you have a solid understanding of your brand values and messaging before making any changes.

Involve your audience: Your audience is your biggest asset, so involve them. Gather feedback and insights from your existing customers to understand what they like about your brand and what they want to improve. It will help you make informed decisions and make your audience feel valued and heard.

Communicate clearly: Be transparent with your audience about the changes and why. Clearly communicate your new brand identity, messaging, and values. Ensure your audience understands the reasons behind the rebrand and how it will benefit them.

Maintain continuity: While it’s essential to refresh your brand, maintaining continuity is equally important. Keep the elements of your brand that your audience loves and recognises, such as your logo or colour scheme. Make sure your audience can still recognise your brand after the rebrand.

Phase in the changes: Avoid sudden and drastic changes that might shock your audience. Instead, phase in the changes gradually, giving your audience time to adjust and adapt. It will also help you track the impact of the changes and adjust if necessary.

Once you’ve laid out the plan, go to the next phase and get things done. Here are some of the activities involved in rebranding:

Modernise the design – design includes your company’s logo, email templates, brand colours, website, and business cards, so allocate significant time and resources to modernising it.

Update mission and vision – an evolving world and changing customer preferences mean you must evolve and adapt according to changing customer habits.

Rename – while this might not always be necessary, don’t shy away from renaming your organisation if the business has outgrown its name. Change it to reflect the company’s identity and support your core mission while being able to adjust to future growth.

What to consider during a rebrand

Rebranding can add value, market share, and customer engagement by making you stand out. However, it is not easy, so you need to plan, strategise, and research well. Consider the following before embarking on a rebranding exercise:

Know why you are rebranding

Plan a comprehensive strategy before you start the rebranding exercise

Anticipate questions and concerns

Publicise your rebrand

Prepare your existing customers

By following these tips, you can successfully rebrand your business without losing your audience. Remember that your audience is your biggest asset, so involving them and communicating clearly throughout the rebranding process is essential.