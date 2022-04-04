How to Prepare Your Floors for a Professional Floor Sanding and Polishing?

Floors are often one of the first features of a home to show signs of wear and tear. When it’s time for a much-needed refresh, many homeowners choose to hire a professional Floor Sanding Geelong and polishing company. If you’re considering this option for your home, there are a few things you need to know in order to prepare your floors for sanding and polishing.

Why should you sand and polish your floors?

Floors take a beating over time, with dirt, dust, and footprints taking their toll. Not only do floors look bad over time, but they can also become a health hazard if not properly maintained. Floor sanding and Floor Polishing in Geelong is the best way to restore your floors to their former glory. The sanding process removes all the scratches, scuffs and blemishes, while the polishing step buffs the surface to a high sheen. Your floors will not only look great, but they will also be easier to clean and more durable. If you’re thinking of having your floors professionally sanded and polished, be sure to read this article first for all the tips you need to prepare your floors for the job.

How to prepare your floors for sanding and polishing

There are a few things you can do to prepare your floors for a professional Floor Sanding Geelong and polishing. Firstly, remove all furniture and other objects from the room. This will help the sanders move around more easily and avoid damaging any of your belongings. Next, sweep or vacuum the floors to remove any dirt or debris. If you have any scratches or deep gouges on the surface of your floors, you may want to consider filling them in with a wood filler before sanding. Finally, make sure that the room is well-ventilated and that all pets and children are kept out of the area while the work is being done.

How to choose the right company to sand and polish your floors?

It’s important to do your homework before selecting a floor sanding and polishing company.

Get referrals from friends and family, and do your own research online. Look for companies that have a long history of satisfied customers and positive online reviews. Be sure to ask lots of questions before hiring a company, such as:

-What type of floor sanding equipment will be used?

-Are your workers insured and bonded?

-Can you provide a written estimate?

-What is your cancellation policy?

-How long will the job take?

-What are your payment terms?

By asking these questions, you’ll be able to find a reputable company that will meet your expectations both professionally and financially.

How to care for your floors after they’ve been sanded and polished?

Now that your floors have been professionally sanded and polished, it’s important to take care of them properly. Here are a few tips:

– Keep rugs and furniture in place until the finish has had a chance to cure, which should take about a week.

– If something does get spilled, clean it up right away.

– Avoid getting water on the floors, as this can cause discoloration or damage the finish.

– Sweep or vacuum regularly to keep dust and dirt from buildup.

Things to avoid doing to your floors after they’ve been sanded and polished

There are a few things you’ll want to avoid doing after your floors have been professionally sanded and polished. For example, don’t put any furniture or appliances on the floor for at least 24 hours after the sanding is complete. This will ensure that the finish has enough time to cure properly and bond with the surface of your floor. Avoid walking on the floors as much as possible, and definitely avoid dragging any heavy objects over them. If you have to move something, be sure to use furniture sliders or pads to protect the finish. Finally, don’t use a vacuum cleaner with a beater bar—this could damage the new finish.

On the whole,

Floors have taken a lot of abuse over the years, and it’s not always easy to restore them to their former glory. If you’re looking to have your floors sanded and Floor Polishing Geelong, be sure to follow these simple steps to prepare them for the process. By choosing the right company and taking care of your floors cleaning after they’ve been sanded and polished, you’ll be able to enjoy your beautiful new floors for years to come.