How to Fix Your Toilet’s Leaky Fill Valve

A toilet is an essential component of every home, and it is something we take for granted until it stops working. One of the most common toilet problems is a leaky fill valve, which can waste water, increase your water bill, and damage your bathroom floor. If you notice your toilet running constantly or hear a hissing sound, then it's likely that you have a leaky fill valve.

In this blog post, we will discuss 5 common ways a plumber can fix your toilet’s leaky fill valve.

Adjusting the Fill Valve:

In most cases, a plumber can fix a leaky fill valve by adjusting it to the correct water level. The fill valve controls the water that refills your toilet tank after flushing. Sometimes, the valve gets stuck, causing the water to keep running, meaning you are wasting water. A plumber can fix this problem by checking for any dirt or debris that may be interfering with the valve's performance.

Replacing the Fill Valve Washer:

A worn-out fill valve washer can cause a leaky fill valve. The washer forms part of the seal that prevents water from flowing into the toilet bowl when the tank refills. Over time the washer loses its elasticity and becomes stiff, allowing water to leak through. A plumber can fix this problem by replacing the washer or installing a new fill valve assembly.

Tightening Connections:

Replacing the Fill Valve:

Sometimes, the best solution to fix a leaky fill valve is to replace it with a new one. A plumber can remove the old fill valve and install a new one that meets your toilet’s specifications. A new fill valve assembly comes with a warranty, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Installing an Anti-Siphon Fill Valve:

An anti-siphon fill valve is a safety device that prevents contaminated water from flowing back into the supply line. Installing an anti-siphon fill valve can fix a leaky fill valve by preventing air from entering the system, which can cause a suction effect, resulting in a leaky fill valve. A professional plumber can install an anti-siphon fill valve to fix your toilet’s leaky fill valve.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, a leaky fill valve is a common problem that can cause water wastage and bathroom floor damage. If you notice your toilet running constantly or hear a hissing sound, then it's likely that you have a leaky fill valve. A plumber can fix this problem by adjusting the fill valve, replacing the fill valve washer, tightening connections, installing a new fill valve, or installing an anti-siphon fill valve.