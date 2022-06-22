How to Choose the Most Appropriate Personalised Mugs for Your Company?

There are two truths about custom coffee mugs. First, they’re a great way to promote your business and second, there’s a lot of competition out there, which means you have to be smart about how you design your own custom mugs. Whether you’re trying to get the word out about your business or give away souvenirs at a tradeshow, getting your brand on custom printed mugs can help you stand out from the crowd and build name recognition for your company. That being said, it’s not enough to simply buy a bunch of generic white coffee mugs and throw your logo on them in black lettering (which is something I’ve seen happen many times!). Instead, you need to think strategically when it comes to buying Personalised Mugs NZ so that they truly make an impact with potential customers. Here are some tips on how to choose the best custom travel mugs for your business:

1. Make Sure Your Custom Mugs Are Portable

The first thing to consider when selecting custom mugs for your business is whether or not they will be easy to hold, drink from, clean and store. The ideal mug will be lightweight and durable, with a handle that makes it easy to transport. It should also be dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to do much work in the cleaning department either.

2. Tailor the Custom Coffee Mugs to Your Business

A customised coffee mug is a great way to advertise your business, but you need to make sure that the design you choose for it will actually work. Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing a design for your custom mugs:

Make sure that the design suits your brand. If your business is focused on high-end luxury items, don’t use an overly casual or cutesy design. Similarly, if your company is known for its edgy designs and bright colours, don’t choose something that looks more like it belongs at an accounting firm than in an art gallery.

Use hands-on marketing tactics whenever possible. A personalised mug nz can be used by customers or employees throughout the day—and even though they may not remember seeing it around when they see it again later on (especially with multiple people using them), the fact that they saw it once will make them more likely to buy from or trust you in the future!

3. Use Color Wisely

When selecting colours for your custom mugs, keep in mind that you don’t have to use all the colours in the rainbow. You can go with a single colour or even just two or three shades.

If you choose to use more than one colour, think about how they will work together as a cohesive unit. Consider using a colour scheme or palette and follow some of these guidelines:

Use analogous colours (like blue and green) because they work well together. When combined, they produce an overall impression of serenity and tranquillity—perfect for decorating your office!

Use complementary colours (like red and green) if you want something bright and eye-catching that will grab attention right away! This is especially good if you’re trying to sell food items at events like farmers’ markets or fairs where passersby are usually rushing by very quickly with their mouths watering from all kinds of delicious smells filling up their nostrils, but I digress. The point is that this combination works great for logos on things like cups because it creates high contrast between letters against background patterns which makes them easy to read at quick glances from across tables filled with noisy chatter.”

4. Pick Unique & Trendy Mugs

Consider choosing a unique and trendy design for your custom mugs. If you have a specific target audience in mind, your design should fit well with them. For example, if you’re targeting millennials, choose a mug that shows off some modern flair and is relevant to the target audience (e.g., a millennial-friendly design). If you want to attract more customers from older generations, choose a mug that appeals to that demographic as well (e.g., an old-school look).

5. Choose a company that is eco-friendly.

There are many ways in which your custom mugs can be eco-friendly. For example, try to find a company that uses recycled materials or biodegradable materials instead of simply using plastic or glass. You should also look for companies that use renewable resources and non-toxic ink on their mugs instead of ones that use toxic chemicals and dyes on their products.

By choosing an eco-friendly manufacturer, you will help the environment by minimising waste produced from producing your custom mug orders!

Conclusion

We hope that these tips will help you buy personalised mugs nz that your employees and customers will love. If you make sure to consider these factors when designing your custom mug, you’ll be able to create one that is both beautiful and functional. Good luck!