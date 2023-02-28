5 Unique Wedding Venue Ideas That Will Wow Your Guests

Having the wedding of your dreams is one of the most exciting days in a person’s life. So, it should be a day that you remember for a lifetime.

One of the first things to consider when planning your Perfect wedding venue in Geelong is the location and space needed to accommodate your guest list comfortably.

There are several different types of venues that can accommodate different types of weddings and receptions as well as budgets.

Here are some unique ideas for a memorable event:

A Beachside Venue

A beachside wedding venue is a great place to get married. It’s a unique location that can be hard to find, but it will wow your guests and give you amazing photos for years to come.

A beachside venue also has the advantage of having both your ceremony and reception at the same place, which means less travelling for everyone involved in planning your day!

A Castle Venue

If you’re looking for a unique wedding venue in Geelong, consider a castle. Castles have been around for centuries. They have many rooms that can be used as guest accommodations, which is helpful if your guest list is long or if some of your friends are from out of town.

Castles also have large gardens where guests can enjoy their time together before or after the ceremony takes place inside (or both). The dining room at most castles is large enough to fit everyone comfortably so that no one feels left out during dinner!

An Island Venue

If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, a private island could be a unique wedding venue. You can rent an island for the day, and hire a boat to transport guests there.

This can be a great option if you want to have your ceremony on the beach or at sunset in order to capture stunning photos.

You’ll also want to make sure that there’s enough space for everyone who’s coming–and it might be tricky if you’re planning on having family members over from abroad!

If this sounds like something your friends would love though (or if they’re already planning their own trips), then consider booking an entire island just for them so they don’t miss out on any of your special day.

A Botanical Garden Venue

A botanical garden is a garden that displays an organized collection of plants. Such gardens may belong to museums, universities, or private individuals and are often open to the public.

Botanical gardens can be in any style, including formal and informal, but are always centered on plant collections.

They may include display gardens (terraces), conservatories for tropical plants, arboretums that specialize in trees and shrubs (notably those containing conifers), as well as greenhouses for raising hardy species or other exotic plants not hardy enough to survive outside year-round.

Conclusion

There are many different types of wedding venue in Geelong to choose from. You can have an outdoor ceremony at a park, a rustic barn or even on the beach!

The best part about these venues is that they’re all unique and will give your guests something new to experience.